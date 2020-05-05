Asbury Automotive: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) _ Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $19.5 million.
On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.80 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.
The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.54 billion.
Asbury Automotive shares have dropped 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 17% in the last 12 months.
