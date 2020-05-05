Chambers County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.
Sixteen-year-old Brett Stephens was last seen at his residence May 2 at around 9 p.m.
Brett is 6’0” and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. According to the sheriff’s office, Brett was possibly picked up by friends and may be in the Fanning Springs, Florida area.
Anyone with information on Brett’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at 334-864-4335.
