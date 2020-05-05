Columbus High students surprised with parade as they picked up cap and gowns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Even though in-person graduations have been postponed, Columbus High School seniors picked up their cap and gowns Monday.
To make the pickup special for the Columbus High seniors, the school’s alumni put on a parade. Students drove to the front of the school where they were greeted by their principal and a line of alumni cheering them on.
“We thought it would be very special for them,” said Principal Marvin Crumbs. “It’s very important that they get some closure to their magnificent four-year tenure at Columbus High School.”
Live graduations for students and families are scheduled for July 22 through July 25 at the Columbus Civic Center. The hope is for the coronavirus pandemic to curb in time for live graduations.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.