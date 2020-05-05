Cool-Down Coming!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A few showers or storms can’t be ruled out during the overnight hours tonight, and as that system moves out, we will see a cool-down for the middle and end of the week. Highs will drop back to the upper 70s and lower 80s on Wednesday with mid 70s for most on Thursday and Friday. Our next storm system will arrive on Friday with a 40% coverage of rain and storms in the afternoon and evening, with the potential for some rain continuing into the overnight hours. This will bring even cooler weather to the area for the weekend with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Saturday and lows in the low to mid 40s on Sunday morning. It won’t be out of the question for the normally colder locations to see temperatures in the upper 30s early Sunday. The cool-down won’t last for long, however, with a warming trend in the forecast next week that will get highs back in the low to mid 80s as the forecast stays dry.