Crews quickly battle house fire on Bell St. in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews in LaGrange were able to safely put out an electrical fire at a home on Bell St.
Crews with the LaGrange were called to the 200 block of Bell St. at approximately 8:43 p.m. on May 4 to reports of a structure fire.
Residents of the home on the scene reported that everyone was out of the structure.
Firefighters observed smoke coming from the home and were able to put the fire out by 9:04 p.m.
The damage to home was approximated to be around $6,500.
