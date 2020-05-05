CSU plans to return to face-to-face classes for fall semester

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University is planning to return to having in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester.
Officials say face-to-face instruction will resume should guidance from the University System of Georgia and public health officials allow it.
A Return to Campus Task Force has been established with more than 60 faculty and staff to create a plan allowing students. faculty and staff to return to campus with social distancing practices.
Maymester and summer semesters will be held completely online.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.