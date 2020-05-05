CSU plans to return to face-to-face classes for fall semester

By Alex Jones | May 5, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT - Updated May 5 at 3:55 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University is planning to return to having in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester.

Officials say face-to-face instruction will resume should guidance from the University System of Georgia and public health officials allow it.

“I am incredibly proud of the way our faculty, staff, and students quickly adjusted to online learning in the spring and summer semesters. They have exemplified creativity, innovation, compassion, and adaptability. Now it is time for us to begin plans to reunite. I’m confident and optimistic that we will return to campus an even stronger and closer community than ever before. The safety of our entire campus community and the educational success of our students will remain our top priority as we navigate this new path forward.”
CSU President Dr. Chris Markwood

A Return to Campus Task Force has been established with more than 60 faculty and staff to create a plan allowing students. faculty and staff to return to campus with social distancing practices.

Maymester and summer semesters will be held completely online.

