CSU plans to return to face-to-face classes for fall semester

“I am incredibly proud of the way our faculty, staff, and students quickly adjusted to online learning in the spring and summer semesters. They have exemplified creativity, innovation, compassion, and adaptability. Now it is time for us to begin plans to reunite. I’m confident and optimistic that we will return to campus an even stronger and closer community than ever before. The safety of our entire campus community and the educational success of our students will remain our top priority as we navigate this new path forward.”

CSU President Dr. Chris Markwood