Goodwill reopens stores, career centers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill opened stores and career centers on Saturday, May 2, after nearly six weeks of temporary closures to help disrupt the spread of COVID-19.
Reopened stores and career centers will temporarily run on shortened hours to allow employees to conduct heightened cleaning procedures daily.
“We are also introducing added safety measures that include limiting the number of people entering a facility at one time, required forehead temperature scans for all persons before entering the building, quarantining all donations for at least 72 hours before they are put on the sales floor, and the addition of shields at all registers,” said Jack Warden, Goodwill President and CEO.
Before temporary closures, Goodwill had already begun to enact safety measures with the addition of disinfecting wipes for shopping carts, hand sanitizer stands placed throughout all locations and social distancing with drive-up drop-off donation services where donors do not have to get out of their cars.
Goodwill stores and centers in Albany did not open. The safety of employees, shoppers, donors and clients is of the highest priority because of the number of confirmed cases in Dougherty County. Re-openings will be delayed to a later date for all Albany locations.
Stay up-to-date on any new announcements regarding openings, closings or other information regarding the public by visiting GoodwillSR on Facebook or on Goodwill’s website.
