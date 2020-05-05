Groundbreaking ceremony held for St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School’s new football field

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus celebrated phase one of renovations for its football field and athletic complex on Tuesday.
During phase one, state of the art synthetic turf field will be installed along with a number of other much needed renovations.
The school held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning where those in attendance said it has been a long time coming.
"We have waited so long for this field and is an essential part of our program because this field is all we have and is used by three different sports,” said Father Roert Schlageter, St. anne Church pastor. “And with artificial turf, it’s going to be safer because it won't be all these little ridges all over the place, and it's going to look better, and it's going to be able to be played on over and over again."
Phase one of the renovations are expected to be done on the first day of the upcoming school year.
