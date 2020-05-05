Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRUMP-TRAVEL
As Trump resumes travel, staff takes risks to prepare trip
WASHINGTON (AP) — For much of the last two months, President Donald Trump has rarely left the grounds of the White House as he’s dealt with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and sought to minimize his own exposure to the disease. That changes Tuesday, when Trump is scheduled to travel to Arizona to visit a Honeywell facility manufacturing N95 masks. The president suggests it will mark the return to more regular travel. The trip means a small army of advisers, logistical experts and security staff will also resume regularly hitting the road and taking a measure of risk to assist Trump.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Arizona governor allows restaurants to reopen next week
PHOENIX (AP) — The governor says restaurants can reopen next week in Arizona amid a downward trend in coronavirus cases and other measurements laid out by federal officials, Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday that restaurants can open next Monday and salons and barber shops can open this Friday The businesses will need enhanced sanitation and social distancing to open their doors, and Ducey is also considering allowing some food establishments that are licensed as bars to open as well. The announcement came as the state reported 279 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths. It’s the second consecutive Monday with no reported deaths, which likely reflects a reporting delay over the weekend.
ARMORED TRUCK-FIERY FATAL CRASH
1 dead, 2 injured after armored truck crashes in Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities are investigating the fiery crash of an armored truck on a Phoenix freeway that left one person dead and two others injured. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the truck rolled over and caught fire Monday afternoon on State Route 143 near the Loop 202 freeway. Phoenix firefighters responded to the crash and say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and two other people were transported to a hospital in critical condition. The names of the dead and injured persons haven’t been released yet. DPS officials say the cause of the crash is under investigation.
ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-VP
Biden pressed to choose a black woman as his running mate
DETROIT (AP) — As Joe Biden’s search for a vice presidential running mate heats up, he is facing growing pressure to choose a black woman. The move could further energize the Democratic Party’s loyal base of African American voters. But the public conversation is more nuanced. Biden has already committed to selecting a woman as his second-in-command, but the choice won’t be easy. While some believe race shouldn’t necessarily drive his selection, experts are warning it could be risky for his camp to assume black voters would still turn out in record numbers in November without a diverse ticket and tangible return for their fierce loyalty.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NAVAJO NATION
Navajo leader urges unity after mayor's alcoholism comment
PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — The president of the Navajo Nation is calling on elected officials in towns that border the reservation to work with the tribe to combat the coronavirus. Jonathan Nez made the comments in response to an online post by the mayor of nearby Page, Arizona. He wrote online that he wished the tribe would put more resources into battling alcoholism. The mayor has since apologized. While he understands alcoholism is a problem, Nez says those comments have far-reaching implications and urged him to be more respectful of the relationship between Navajos and the city of Page.
SUNDAY SCHOOL TEACHER KILLED
Brother of airman facing murder charge arrested in Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have arrested the brother of a man charged in the death of a Sunday school teacher. They say Samuel Gooch flew from Wisconsin to Arizona to pick up what he thought was the rifle used in the killing. He was arrested Sunday in the Phoenix area. It was unclear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Authorities say they believe Samuel Gooch intended to take the rifle and possibly destroy it. His brother, Mark Gooch, has been charged in the death Sasha Krause. She had been living in a Mennonite community in northwestern New Mexico before she disappeared in January. Her body was found in February near Flagstaff, Arizona.
ELECTION 2020-ARIZONA-VOTING
Maricopa County considers spreading election over 2 weeks
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's largest county is considering holding up to two weeks of in-person voting in the August primary election to reduce the risk that the coronavirus will spread among people casting ballots. Maricopa County election officials presented the proposal to the Board of Supervisors on Monday. It calls for opening 75 to 100 “vote centers” where any registered voter can cast a ballot during a 10-to-14-day period. Vote centers would maintain social distancing and cleaning protocols, and voters would not be tied to a neighborhood polling location. About eight in 10 voters already cast ballots by mail, and the county also plans an advertising campaign to let the remaining voters know how to request a mail ballot.
TRIBES-CORONAVIRUS RELIEF FUNDING
Tribes have yet to get share of $8B in virus relief money
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department has yet to send payments to tribal governments from a coronavirus relief package approved in late March. The agency says it hasn't determined how to allocate $8 billion in funding that was set aside for tribes. The agency says it will post details on its website, but nothing appeared as of Monday. The Treasury Department is being sued by tribes who are seeking to keep the money out of the hands of Alaska Native corporations. The tribes and the federal government disagree over the definition of “Indian Tribe” that was included in the relief package.