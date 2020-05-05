Lions’ Espinosa staying sharp while NAL season on hold

“I’m excited, “ said Espinosa. “Any time you go out and do the thing you love to do the most, that’s what you live for. That’s why we do this. I’m just excited to go out and run through the tunnel, get out in the arena, throw touchdowns, have fun. It’s a fun game, it really is. It’s a fun game if you’re there watching, it’s a fun game to play too. I’m so excited. I’m anxious to really get out there and get going.”