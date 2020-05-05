Lions’ Espinosa staying sharp while NAL season on hold

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - This isn’t how it was supposed to be for Columbus Lions quarterback Mason Espinosa. He wasn’t supposed to be at an empty high school stadium working out and waiting for the indoor football season to start.
“It’s a little bit frustrating,” Espinosa said, “especially when you look at the date on the calendar and go, okay, we were supposed to be in New Jersey, or we’re supposed to be in Orlando, or it’s supposed to be opening night. There’s nothing you can do about it. Just take it day by day and if your number’s called, like anything else, be ready to go.”
The good part for Espinosa is his workout partners, a group of former and current division one players including two that just signed NFL contracts. Having a crew like that helps. It helps a lot.
“Oh, it’s absolutely massive,” said Espinosa. “Just having the like-minded professionals that come out here ready to work, whether they’re college students or just in the NFL, or in the NFL, just being around similar professionals, it’s fun to do.”
Espinosa spent last season with the Albany Empire, the 2019 Arena Football League champions. But he was there as the backup quarterback, which was a whole new deal for him.
“I haven’t done that a lot in my career,’ he said. “It was something that at first was very difficult, definitely a humbling experience, but I learned a lot.”
He saw very limited action, but when he did get to play, he was outstanding. In his four games, Espinosa was 17-of-21 passing for 208 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. Now he's back for a third season with the Lions and fired up to be a starter once again in his old stomping grounds.
“I’m excited, “ said Espinosa. “Any time you go out and do the thing you love to do the most, that’s what you live for. That’s why we do this. I’m just excited to go out and run through the tunnel, get out in the arena, throw touchdowns, have fun. It’s a fun game, it really is. It’s a fun game if you’re there watching, it’s a fun game to play too. I’m so excited. I’m anxious to really get out there and get going.”
“I know the owners in the league and the higher-ups in the league are working very hard to make sure we’re going to play a season. It’s really important for a lot of people, so I trust them, I trust their timing, I trust what they’re doing, their research. They’ve put a tentative June 13th date. I think that’s realistic but I’m not a scientist. I hope we can do it by then.”
