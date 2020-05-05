Local Chamber discusses COVID-19 impact on small businesses

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Even as some businesses start to reopen in the Columbus area, experts with the local Chamber of Commerce said it’s local, small businesses who have been hit the hardest during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amy Bryan, executive VP of Community Development and Growth with the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce, said it’s seen small businesses becoming innovative very quickly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Becoming more accommodating for curbside delivery or if it was getting into the e-commerce game and quickly finding software where they could sell their products and services online," Bryan explained.
Brian Sillitto, executive VP of Economic Development with the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce, said he has concerns about some small businesses not being able to recover from economic hardships related to the pandemic.
“FEMA has data when there is a natural disaster. 40 to 60 percent of small businesses don’t recover. This is akin to a natural disaster. The silver lining to that is what about the number of companies and small businesses that will emerge from this, looking at ways to utilize technology in ways that weren’t considered in the past," Sillitto said.
After a recent meeting with the commissioner of the Department of Labor and the governor, Bryan said there are still unemployment opportunities available despite some businesses starting to reopen in the Peach State.
“It’s called partial employment. So, if your business that you work for decides to gradually start opening up, if the hours are limited or vice versa, or you don’t feel safe going to work yet," Bryan said.
Some local businesses like restaurants and salons have reopened their doors while others remain closed in Columbus.
“I think the consumer is going to tell and signal to the businesses when it’s time to reopen because it’s when we all feel safe to go back to back to those types of places," Sillitto said.
If you don’t have the financial means to buy from a local business right now, Sillitto suggests showing support through other ways, such as recognizing a local business on social media who has been very innovative in the way they’ve been conducting business throughout the pandemic.
The Chamber has a dedicated Coronavirus Update page on its website with resources for businesses, workers, and families.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.