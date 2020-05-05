Mayor weighs in on COVID-19 cases in Columbus as businesses reopen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus city leaders are keeping a close eye on coronavirus trends as Georgia is in the first phase of reopening its economy.
This also marks the first full week since the shelter-in-place order has been lifted in the Peach State except for medically-fragile and elder Georgians.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said for the most part, he thinks this past weekend went very well with some businesses reopening. While the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Muscogee County, Henderson said the numbers are still manageable with the amount of available resources at hospitals.
The streets of Uptown Columbus are becoming a little more crowded as businesses are reopening.
“You want to come outside of the restraints of just being locked up, the four walls and you just come out here just to kind of test the waters," said Andres Serna, a Columbus resident.
Henderson said there are seven COVID-19 related deaths in Columbus and about 336 confirmed cases. However, the mayor remains optimistic as he said the numbers they’ve always been focusing on are the hospitals having enough resources.
“Right now, we’re staying between 30 and 35 people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 in the hospitals and as long as our resources our outweighing the demand, we’re in good shape. And that’s because of what the people of this community have done,” Henderson explained.
Henderson said the number of positive cases in Muscogee County is still on the rise, but attributes that to more available testing.
“The numbers that we really look at: the percentage of new cases to total number of tests. We look at the number of people that are hospitalized. We look at the number of people who are in ICU and who need ventilators and all of those are still very manageable," Henderson said.
Henderson said just because places are open doesn’t mean you have to go.
“I know you want to get out of the house. People are going stir crazy, but just be smart. Make sure that if you have to leave the house and have to go somewhere, take a mask. Make sure you socially distance yourself from others and patronize stores that are looking after your health," he said.
“I take those precautions seriously and I’ll continue precautions while I’m out here just to protect the community. At the end of the day, we have to get through it together," Serna said.
Henderson said the curve has been flat since the beginning.
“We started fairly early. We stood up a medical response team back in February so, we were making decisions in the first couple weeks of March that the people have bought into and because of that, our curve has stayed fairly flat," he said.
According to Henderson, city buildings will reopen and all full-time city employees will return back to work May 18.
