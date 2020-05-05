Most civil and criminal trials remain on hold as judicial emergency in Ga. extended

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Regional courts will remain closed a while longer as the chief justice for the state of Georgia has extended the judicial emergency for another month.
The original order, which was set to expire next week, will now expire June 12. Fore residents in the Chattahoochee Valley, this means that digital hearings will continue online and in-person hearings are for the most part suspended.
Chief judge for the Chattahoochee Valley Circuit, Judge Gil McBride, said because of the power the judicial branch holds, it makes sense for them to wait a while longer before lifting restrictions.
"The judicial branch actually compels people to do things they ordinarily would not be doing, go and sit in crowded rooms for hours on end, especially for jury selection, grand jury selection or trials,” said McBride. “We have subpoena power. So, since we're placing people in involuntary situations, the chief justice believes that we need to be a little bit more careful about releasing the restrictions."
McBride said some hearings have continued despite suspending in-person meetings. He said rapid resolution processes have continued successfully and moving online has helped lower manpower and transportation costs for the courts.
