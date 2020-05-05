Murder suspect arrested after standoff in Columbus, second suspect at large

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A short standoff on Muscogee Dr. in Columbus has led to the arrest of a murder suspect.
23-year-old Ty’Shaun Sylvester was arrested in connection with a shooting that claimed the life of a 20-year-old after a standoff near Muscogee Dr. and Lennox Dr. at approximately 8:30 p.m. on May 4.
Atkins was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he was pronounced dead.
A second suspect, 23-year-old Jessie Harper, is wanted in connection with the murder and remains at large. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Sylvester is charged with murder and is set to appear in Recorder’s Court on May 7 at 9:00 a.m. Additional charges are pending.
Anyone with information on this murder or Harper’s whereabouts is asked to contact CPD at 706-225-4395.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.