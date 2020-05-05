UK becomes coronavirus epicenter of Europe; only 4 new cases in South Korea, China

Britain's death toll from the pandemic appears to have surpassed Italy as Europe's hardest-hit nation. The government said 28,734 people with COVID-19 had died in U.K. hospitals, nursing homes and other settings. But official U.K. statistics released Tuesday that take into account people who died with suspected, rather than confirmed, COVID-19, put Britain's toll at more than 30,000 dead. Those figures also suggested the true toll could be a third higher than the government virus figure. Italy has reported 29,079 fatalities.