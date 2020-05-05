One More Warm Day Before the Cooldown

Any showers will clear out by Wednesday morning and conditions will turn even breezier as a much cooler and drier air mass settles in for the latter half of the work week. Plenty of sunshine around Wednesday and Thursday with highs back down in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Another cold front sets its sights again on the Southeast Friday though, and out ahead of it we expect slightly better coverage of showers and storms than we’ll see tonight. The most likely chance for rain will be Friday afternoon and evening, though we don’t expect any severe weather concerns.