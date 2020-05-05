One More Warm Day Before the Cooldown

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Patchy fog and some more clouds around to greet us on Tuesday morning with mild air yet to budge; however; cooler days are ahead. A front that has been parked north of the Valley the past couple of days will finally head our way today, bringing the chance of a few showers and storms this evening into the overnight hours. Still warm today though with highs in the 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Any severe weather will stay north of I-20, but don’t be surprised if you see some raindrops after sunset tonight.
Any showers will clear out by Wednesday morning and conditions will turn even breezier as a much cooler and drier air mass settles in for the latter half of the work week. Plenty of sunshine around Wednesday and Thursday with highs back down in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Another cold front sets its sights again on the Southeast Friday though, and out ahead of it we expect slightly better coverage of showers and storms than we’ll see tonight. The most likely chance for rain will be Friday afternoon and evening, though we don’t expect any severe weather concerns.
After the front moves through, Mother’s Day weekend looks even cooler with afternoon highs even lower down in the 70s and 40s possible in the mornings. By next week though, we turn gradually warmer and return to the 80s, but dry weather looks to persist beginning this weekend through at least the middle of next week.
