Opelika company starts manufacturing PPE for healthcare workers, essential employees

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - As healthcare workers battle COVID-19 in the hospital and essential employees continue their jobs, an Opelika manufacturing company hopes to help keep them safe and healthy.
“Our local Alabama company is trying to help other Alabama companies,” said Liam Ulbricht, a sales representative with All State Packaging.
The company normally produces cardboard boxes and cartons. Now, it’s transitioning its plant to produce personal protective equipment (PPE).
“We started noticing a demand in PPE equipment,” Ulbricht said. “We knew that the government couldn’t keep up, the other manufacturers couldn’t do it, so we thought, what could we do.”
The company is now making face shields for healthcare workers, those in manufacturing, essential employees, and others who might come in contact with the virus.
All State Packaging also created table shields that will encourage social distancing and hopefully allow workers at small businesses to feel more comfortable opening once allowed in the state.
“We were trying to think how we could get local restaurants and stuff like that up and running,” Ulbricht said.
Another employee at the company agreed.
“We’re a small business too,” she said. “Just looking out there at other small businesses and how they’re struggling, and we wanted to help.”
Company officials said they’re committed to meeting the needs of the community no matter the effort on their part.
“We’ll drop everything we’re doing to help,” Ulbricht said.
