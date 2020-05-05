Over 900 high school seniors in the Chattahoochee Valley celebrated, gifted through Facebook group

By Olivia Gunn | May 5, 2020 at 12:49 AM EDT - Updated May 5 at 12:49 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than 900 high school seniors in the Chattahoochee Valley have been celebrated and received gifts thanks to a Facebook page called “Adopt and Celebrate 2020 Seniors."

The number far exceeded Chandell Shorter and her daughter Cydney Thomas’ original goal for 100 seniors.

The mother-daughter duo started the page as a away of supporting seniors during this difficult time of not being able to walk across the stage due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Testimonies of seniors no longer being depresssed, book scholarships, giveaways, and $15,000 has been gifted through Cashapp, PayPal and Venmo to s seniors so far.

