Overnight shots fired into LaGrange homes prompt police investigation

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are conducting an investigation after two homes were shot into overnight.
Officers responded to the 900 block of Mason St. at approximately 2:35 a.m. on May 5 in reference to shots fired.
Residents of the two homes that were shot into reported to police that they were in their homes when they heard several shots fired in the area. Officers found bullet holes in each building.
No injuries were reported in this incident.
This marks the second overnight shooting in LaGrange in two days. The first happened at approximately 2:11 a.m. on Northwoods Dr. on May 4. Police have not connected these two incidents.
Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact LPD at 706-883-2603.
