Paws Humane Society in Columbus launches Giving Tuesday fundraiser

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tuesday marked Giving Tuesday, a day designated to unity and generosity, and Paws Humane Society in Columbus launched its #GivingTuesdayNow fundraiser.
Paws said not only has it seen an increase in abandoned and surrendered animals, it has also had to shut down its volunteer program and alter all operating procedures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We need donations now more than ever, said Paws CEO Tricia Montgomery. “This is a global effort to really impact non-profits all across the globe."
"We're just in need of funds because of COVID. The homeless animals haven't stopped, so our mission and our funding has to continue," said Nicole Schiff, director of development.
Paws will also have a food pantry for the community Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
