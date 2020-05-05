Rayonier Advanced Materials: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 39 cents per share.
The maker of cellulose products posted revenue of $410 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $1.32. A year ago, they were trading at $14.92.
