2 suspects wanted in Opelika for credit card fraud and theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two suspects are wanted in Opelika for credit card fraud and theft.
According to the Opelika Police Department, the investigation into the case began April 22. The victim said their credit card was used at Walmart on Pepperell Parkway and at Kroger on Enterprise Drive.
The first suspect is described as an adult female with a medium build. She is approximately between 5’6” and 5’9” and was wearing healthcare worker scrubs. The second suspect is an older female with a bob style haircut.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or the case is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Unit at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-754-8665.
