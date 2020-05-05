TopBuild: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ TopBuild Corp. (BLD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $50.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Daytona Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.51. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.37 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.
The insulation products company posted revenue of $653.2 million in the period.
TopBuild shares have decreased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 23% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLD