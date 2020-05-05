Troup County Fire Department investigating structure fire on Maple Dr.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Fire Department is investigating a structure fire on Maple Street.
Fire crews were dispatched to the residential structure Tuesday at 9:53 a.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire venting from the rear of the structure. They were able to extinguish the fire within approximately 20 minutes.
The Troup County Fire Department had 19 firefighters on the scene and was assisted by the Hogansville Police Department. Firefighters were on the scene for approximately two hours.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire has not been determined and is under investigation.
