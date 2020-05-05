Two brothers die from COVID-19 complications just hours apart

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to the Columbus Health Department, seven people have died in Muscogee County as a result of COVID-19.
Bob and Vince Woodward were seven years apart in age, but family members said they were inseparable. Bob, the younger of the two, went back to work just before Easter to make hand sanitizer and was the first to get sick. His brother Vince followed him a short time later in getting sick.
“They were within hours apart and we truly believe that my uncle followed my dad to heaven,” Vince’s daughter, Kathy Woodward Lanier said.
Bob and Vince Woodward both passed away Monday from complications of COVID-19. Vince, 77, was a retired military serviceman and was very active in the Chattahoochee Valley community, helping out at Martin Army Hospital and with the Muscogee County Republican party.
“He was a true servant," friend Alton Russell said, "he served his God, he served his country with distinguish, I’m talking about big time.”
Bob, 70, was the more artistic brother, according to family, and loved hockey.
“Kind in general, always nice and fun to be around,” Russell added.
The duo was described as two peas in a pod, if you saw one brother, the other was close by.
“My uncle decided to go back to work to help bottle hand sanitizer," Kathy said. “He got sick and he really got a little scared. He called my mom and said, ‘I don’t feel good’ and of course my mom says, ‘Come over, let me check you out.’”
Vince’s daughter, Kathy Woodward Lanier, said Bob’s blood oxygen was 70 just days before Easter, they immediately called an ambulance to St. Francis-Emory Healthcare.
“My dad walked him out to the ambulance," she recalled.
12 hours later, Lanier said Bob Woodward was on a ventilator. Just a few days later, her dad Vince got sick and went to Martin Army Community Hospital.
Vince died Monday morning just before 11:00 a.m., Bob passed just a few hours later. Neither man got to say goodbye in person, family members say they are now grieving in separate states.
“I mean it’s hard enough to go through this, but to be separated, not to be with your family, not to be with my dad when he passed, it’s just hard and people need to realize how hard it is,” Vince’s daughter, Barbara Woodward Kane said.
Not only did the brothers test positive for the virus before passing away, but now their wives are positive, yet asymptomatic.
Family members said Vince had a minor underlying condition with mild C.O.P.D. They say Bob did not face any underlying condition.
This family and all others facing COVID-19 are certainly in our prayers tonight.
