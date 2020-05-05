Welbilt: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 5, 2020 at 6:13 AM EDT - Updated May 5 at 6:13 AM

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) _ Welbilt Inc. (WBT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New Port Richey, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The food and beverage equipment maker posted revenue of $328.9 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.76. A year ago, they were trading at $16.61.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WBT