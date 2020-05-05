Willis Lease: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) _ Willis Lease Finance Corp. (WLFC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.3 million.
The Coconut Creek, Florida-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share.
The jet engine lessor posted revenue of $81.6 million in the period.
Willis Lease shares have fallen 68% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 62% in the last 12 months.
