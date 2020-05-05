WTVM checks in with an Opelika teacher for Teacher Appreciation Week

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s Teacher Appreciation Week, but many teachers said they’re feeling a little down not seeing their students regularly during the pandemic.
Fifth grade teacher Brooke Hipp said it’s been emotional not seeing her students in person the past few months.
“[I’m] just thinking that we didn’t get those final goodbyes,” she said.
Hipp, like other teachers in East Alabama, is having to get innovative to continue teaching her 25 students amidst the pandemic, using zoom meetings, online resources, and more.
“We work hard to learn our kids and to learn their struggles, their strengths, how they work best, so that we can help them have the most success possible,” Hipp said.
It’s had its challenges, working with parents’ different schedules, being flexible about deadlines and relying solely on technology.
“I wasn’t able to observe them as much as I would in a classroom setting, so there was a lot more conversations and a lot more conversations with parents,” she said.
Hipp shared there are some positives that have come out of this situation.
“I feel like my relationships with my parents are a lot stronger because I talk to them every week,” she said.
And she urged parents, though it can be frustrating, to continue being patient with their children as best they can.
“Parents can just relax and know their kids are loved and their kids are going to be taken care of,” she said.
Opelika City Schools is showing their appreciation for teachers by giving away sweet treats at a few local shops including Cakeitecture, Gigi’s Cupcakes, and O-Town Ice Cream.
