Car parade held for Magnolia Manor nursing home residents in Buena Vista

BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WTVM) - A car parade through Magnolia Manor’s Buena Vista location was held Wednesday afternoon.
The parade was a collaborative effort between the nursing home and dozens of family members who drove from all over the Chattahoochee Valley.
Several cars were escorted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. As they wove their way through the property, dozens of nursing home residents sat outside in lawn chairs and watched as family members said hello and “I love you” from a distance.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently extended the shelter in place order for medically fragile and elderly people through June 12.
