City of LaGrange Animal Shelter recovers dozens of animals, donations needed

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange Animal Shelter recovered over 50 dogs and puppies Tuesday evening, May 5.
The dogs are several different breeds.
The City of LaGrange Animal Shelter is in need of used towels, washcloths and canned puppy food to help care for the large amount of dogs and puppies.
The Animal Services Building is closed to the public. To donate, leave the needed supplies on the bench in front of the front door or call 706-298-3606 upon arrival and a staff member will come out to retrieve the donated item.
The LaGrange Animal Services building is located at 1390 Orchard Hill Road in LaGrange. Visit the City of LaGrange Animal Shelter’s Facebook for any questions or call 706-298-3606.
