Columbus police, FBI searching for January bank robber

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police and the FBI are searching for a man believed to be responsible for two bank robberies in January.
The first robbery occurred on Jan. 17 at the Wells Fargo in the 1000 block of E. 280 Bypass in Phenix City.
The second took place on Jan. 31 at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the Synovus on Milgen Rd. in Columbus.
Law enforcement officials have not yet been able to identify the man seen in the surveillance photos.
Anyone with information on this man’s identity or his whereabouts is asked to call CPD at 706-225-4329 or 706-225-2706.
