Cool Nights Ahead; Rain Returns Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Chilly nights are ahead in the forecast for the next few days - look for low to mid 40s across the Valley on Thursday morning, with Saturday and Sunday morning being the coolest. It wouldn’t be out of the question for the normally colder spots during this stretch to see lows in the upper 30s! Rain and storms return to the forecast Friday, but most of the day will be dry - the best coverage of rain will be in the late evening and nighttime hours, leading to a cooler than average weekend. Highs on Saturday will likely be in the upper 60s and lower 70s, but low to mid 70s will be back for Mother’s Day. We will start a warming trend next week with the 80s making a return, and mid to upper 80s possible by the middle and end of the week with a mix of sun and clouds.