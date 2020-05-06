And the Cooldown Begins!

Abundant sunshine will be around through tomorrow, but another cold front sets its sights on the Southeast this weekend, bringing another chance of showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder Friday evening. 70s in the afternoons and 40s in the mornings will be the norm with more sunshine returning over Mother’s Day weekend, but the stretch of cool days will end next week as a warming trend takes over again. Highs return to the 80s by Monday, but the pattern looks dry through mid-week at least.