And the Cooldown Begins!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a puny excuse for a rain chance overnight, a cold front moving across the Deep South today will bring a dose of cooler and drier air to the Chattahoochee Valley for the end of the work week. A Wind Advisory is in effect through the evening thanks to blustery northwest winds blowing in behind the cold front, ushering in the unseasonably cool air mass. Highs will manage to top out in the upper 70s this afternoon, but waking up to the 40s on Thursday morning.
Abundant sunshine will be around through tomorrow, but another cold front sets its sights on the Southeast this weekend, bringing another chance of showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder Friday evening. 70s in the afternoons and 40s in the mornings will be the norm with more sunshine returning over Mother’s Day weekend, but the stretch of cool days will end next week as a warming trend takes over again. Highs return to the 80s by Monday, but the pattern looks dry through mid-week at least.
We’ve been seeing some hints of unsettled weather possible in and around the Gulf of Mexico late next week, but still way too far out to gain any type of certainty on the potential for pre-season tropical mischief. We’ll keep you posted!
