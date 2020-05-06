Face masks created for East Ala. audiologists to communicate clearly with patients

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, not being able to see one another’s mouths can make communicating difficult.
Audiologists at Hearing Professionals of Alabama said it was very difficult for their patients with hearing loss to understand them with masks.
The mother of one of the audiologists made special masks that allow people to see their mouths to communicate better as well as show facial expressions more clearly.
"With these, we're able to leave them on, they're able to see some expression, see us smiling, and also read our lips,” said Audiologist Beth Hoven.
"Such a vital part in communication that we tend to overlook until now, when it's taken away, we're realizing how much more difficult it is to communicate when you can't see someone's mouth," said Audiologist Allison Kelly.
The audiologists said a tip to keep the plastic from fogging up is using some dish soap on the mask before putting it on.
