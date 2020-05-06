Ga. district attorney says shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery should go to grand jury trial

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A grand jury will decide whether there should be criminal charges in the controversial case of an unarmed Brunswick man who was shot to death.
Hinesville District Attorney Tom Durden made the decision Tuesday after he was requested to review the case.
Back in February, 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed in a Brunswick neighborhood. Police reports say he was shot by a man who believed Arbery was a burglar after a string of break-ins in the area.
The report says a man and his son chased Arbery in a truck and the men claim the son shot Arbery in self-defense.
Arbery's family said he was out for a jog when he was shot and did nothing wrong.
A video circulating on social media appears to show the shooting. In the video, Arbery is seen running behind a truck that is stopped. One man is outside of the truck on the driver's side holding a shotgun and another man is in the bed of the truck with a handgun.
Arbery runs around the passenger side of the truck and then in front of the truck where you can't see what is happening for a moment.
Arbery and the man outside of the truck are then seen struggling. Three shots are fired. Arbery collapses and the video ends.
Arbery’s family’s attorney says police haven’t shown them any video but they believe the video that’s circulating is authentic.
No one has been arrested.
Protesters call for justice in fatal shooting of unarmed Ga. man; grand jury to review case
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.