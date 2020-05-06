Georgia Power sees increase in phone scams

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There’s been an increase in scams targeting Georgia Power customers. Now, the company needs your help fighting them.
As the COVID-19 pandemic persists, scammers are targeting Georgia Power customers and the company has issued a statewide warning.
“We have gotten an uptick of calls from customers that they have been contacted from people asking for credit card information, asking for prepaid information. Georgia Power policy, we will always tell you, we never ask for any of that type of information over the phone,” said Chad Nation, a spokesperson for Georgia Power.
Nation wants to remind customers to be vigilant and follow simple steps to avoid falling victim to scams and potentially losing a lot of money.
“These criminals they are taking advantage of the vulnerable, they know that we are at home a lot more, school is out, so they’re taking advantage of that and they are contacting you and telling you that if you don’t pay your power bill within a certain amount of time that, that power will be disconnected,” said Nation.
Georgia Power wants everyone that gets a call like this to hang up immediately and contact customer service.
The same goes for suspicious emails.
“If you do receive a suspicious email, delete those emails immediately. If someone does come to your house representing themselves as a GP employee, that person will be in a marked vehicle and they will also have picture ID," explained Nation.
Nation said they are working with police to help catch the scammers.
“We are working with law enforcement agencies all throughout the state to identify these criminals and to prosecute them if possible. So please do not fall victim to these scams,” said Nation.
Georgia Power encourages everyone to contact customer service at (888) 660-5890 if you notice any suspicious activity on your account.
