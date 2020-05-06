Inseego: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 6, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT - Updated May 6 at 6:08 PM

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) _ Inseego Corp. (INSG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.2 million in its first quarter.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 6 cents per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $56.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Inseego said it expects revenue in the range of $75 million to $85 million.

Inseego shares have risen 60% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.70, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

