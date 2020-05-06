Leaders, business owners in East Alabama push for state to reopen

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A movement across the state of Alabama for Governor Kay Ivey to lift restrictions and allow more businesses to open is gaining traction in East Alabama.
Elements Salon owner Robb Todd said it’s been a difficult six weeks since they closed their doors. While a stimulus check and PPP loan have helped, he said it’s time for salons to be allowed to reopen.
“We’re all worried,” he said. “We’re all dying out here, and it doesn’t seem like we have any power or voice to do anything.”
With Ivey’s ‘Safer in Place’ order barring salons from opening their doors, Todd took action, partnering with an attorney who’s filed an order against the state.
“[We’re] basically saying, “Listen, this is not fair. Our constitutional rights are being violated. Just let us open up.'”
Todd said he wants his business to stay afloat and his employees to have a livelihood.
“That’s all I care about, me being able to feed my family, pay my bills,” he said. “Not just me, but the girls who work for me.”
In Auburn, Mayor Ron Anders said he’s also concerned about small businesses and residents being able to make ends meet.
“It seemed to me as a leader of this community it was time to make a statement that we need to be back open. Responsibly, carefully, but we need to be back open,” he said.
Anders said that’s why he’s calling for the governor to end the ‘Safer at Home’ order now and not wait until May 15 like the governor initially discussed.
“Those are very critical days to small business owners,” he said. “The small businesses owners are the ones who are really suffering the most right now. Eight to ten days means a lot.”
According to Todd, everyday closed makes an impact, and he believes the state can reopen safely now.
“Give us some guidelines,” he said. “We’re good.”
The East Alabama Medical Center is still urging people to stay home unless absolutely necessary right now, keep wearing masks, and follow social distancing guidelines.
