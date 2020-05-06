Love’s Travel stop to hold soft opening for Smiths Station, Ala. location

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Thursday will be a big day for one small East Alabama town.
The new Love’s Travel Stop in Smiths Station will have a soft opening. The travel stop is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 280 and Summerville Road.
Construction of the building wrapped up months ago but issues with sewer lines and road construction delayed the opening. Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland said the travel stop is expected to bring lots of tax revenue to the area. It’s also a starting anchor on building up the Smiths Station area.
"It's actually called a travel stop,” said Copeland. “It's going to be great for the community and great for the economy. It just means to me the final chapter of the first dream. I look forward to continue to grow for the citizens of Smiths Station and put us on the map."
The owners of Love’s Travel Stop are also expected to make a large donation to the Smiths Station High School Band.
Love’s Travel Stop will open at 7:30 a.m. EST.
