Muscogee Co. teachers discuss Teacher Appreciation Week as in-person classes ended

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This week is the last week of class for Muscogee County students and also Teacher Appreciation Week.
As teachers would normally be giving out certificates and sharing student achievements. Instead, they’re saying hello online.
Two Gentian Elementary School teachers said the hardest part about Teacher Appreciation Week is not being able to spend it with their students, who haven’t been in the classroom in almost two months.
"It's heartbreaking,” said third grade teacher Veronica Murray. “It's sad. We try to keep connected with them as much as a we can but it's heartbreaking."
"Me and a few other teachers did some drive-bys today with some of our students since it’s the last week of school,” said fourth grade teacher Traci King. “And that kind of helped with it being Teacher Appreciation Week for us to see the kids."
The teachers said while they’re thankful for all of the support they’ve received during this trying time, they also want to thank families for keeping children active in their studies.
