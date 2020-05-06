National Nurse Appreciation Week: Columbus couple reflects on how nurses saved their lives

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we continue to recognize heroes during the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday kicked off Nurses Appreciation Week.
Nurses are essential from the moment you’re born until your final breath. The coronaviurs pandemic is just reminding us of another reason these heroes are so important.
“When I was born, a nurse saved my life because the doctor thought I was dead," Judy Myers said. "Then when I went through chemo, the nurses at John B. Amos, I never could have gotten through without them.”
Wednesday started Nurse Appreciation Week and for some, it’s a way to say thank you to the people who saved their lives.
“She said in all the years she had been a nurse, she had never had someone come back and bring her flowers to thank her," Judy Myers recalled.
For Del and Judy Myers, nurses have kept them both alive numerous times.
“If she wouldn’t have been so dedicated to finding out what was wrong with him, he would have died," she said about her husband’s trip to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital’s Northside campus.
With the coronavirus pandemic, nurses are constantly on the front lines and having to do things they haven’t done before, like provide an entire support system for patients in the hospital who cannot have visitors right now.
Del Myers had an operation just a few weeks ago at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.
“They called me every few minutes to let me know what was going on," Judy Myers said.
There’s no doubt nursing has changed during this virus, but the Myers’ said now more than ever, the community needs to support nurses. Although they haven’t been able to bring thank you gifts to their most recent nurses, they are making masks to keep them safe and remembering the last time they dropped off a gift.
“When we brought that big old basket of snacks for them, they were just tearing into those snacks like crazy. They were so excited. They said we never have this happen," Judy Myers said.
The Myers’ and everyone at News Leader 9 want to thank nurses everywhere for all their hard work.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.