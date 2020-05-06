Residents express concern as new unemployment claims increase in the Chattahoochee Valley

At this time, our career centers will remain closed to the public. Although we understand the urgency in speaking with a member of our staff, we are focused on making sure we can continue to process claims. In an effort to keep our staff safe and protected, we will continue to answer phones, return emails, and assist with claims while our doors remain closed to claimants. We will open our doors to the public as soon as it is safe to do so. Please check our website for links to FAQs, tutorials, and desk aids.