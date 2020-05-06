United Way providing assistance through Coronavirus Relief Fund

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During troubled times, people come together to help and support each other.
Many people who have lost jobs and income may need help, and the United Way is providing some assistance through a special fund.
Ben Moser, president and CEO of the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, gives details about the Coronavirus Relief Fund. He explains what the fund is designed to do and who it’s helping.
Moser also explains the process of contributing to the fund.
