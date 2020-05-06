Veritiv: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Veritiv Corp. (VRTV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $400,000 in its first quarter.
The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.
The distributor of packaging and printing supplies posted revenue of $1.71 billion in the period.
Veritiv shares have fallen 56% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 69% in the last 12 months.
