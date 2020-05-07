Advanced Disposal Services: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) _ Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (ADSW) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.3 million in its first quarter.
The Ponte Vedra, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.
The solid waste services provider posted revenue of $386.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $387.9 million.
Advanced Disposal Services shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 1% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADSW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADSW