Bone-Dry and Unseasonably Cooler Weather-- For Now

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures are running a good 15-20 degrees cooler for Thursday morning with 40s to wake-up to! Overall, the pattern still looks unseasonably chilly through at least the start of Mother’s Day weekend. Though today won’t be as windy as Wednesday, breezy conditions will persist, which coupled with the very dry air in place will make for a High Fire Danger today. So, hold off on any outdoor burning if possible!
Rain returns to the forecast for Friday with scattered showers and a few storms possible during the afternoon into the overnight hours. We don’t expect any severe weather concerns fortunately! Rain will come to an end on Saturday, but some lingering clouds on the back side of the cold front will be around for the start of the weekend. Saturday is shaping up to the coolest day in our 9-Day Forecast with low 40s in the morning and highs struggling to reach 70 in the afternoon. Mother’s Day though looks gorgeous with more sunshine and highs back in the upper 70s.
As things go in the Deep South, the cooldown won’t last forever. A warming trend takes over again next week with dry weather and a mix of sun and clouds each day.
