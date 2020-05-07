Bone-Dry and Unseasonably Cooler Weather-- For Now

Rain returns to the forecast for Friday with scattered showers and a few storms possible during the afternoon into the overnight hours. We don’t expect any severe weather concerns fortunately! Rain will come to an end on Saturday, but some lingering clouds on the back side of the cold front will be around for the start of the weekend. Saturday is shaping up to the coolest day in our 9-Day Forecast with low 40s in the morning and highs struggling to reach 70 in the afternoon. Mother’s Day though looks gorgeous with more sunshine and highs back in the upper 70s.