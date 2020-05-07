Columbus Health Department receives large amount of PPE

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia received its largest shipment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to date this week , according to Governor Brian Kemp.
Pam Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department said the department received a large number of PPE and is serving as a distribution point.
Whenever there’s any type of emergency situation, Kirkland said the suppees go to the Columbus Health Department and they distribute it to the agencies that require it.
"It goes to hospitals, doctors’ offices, and nursing homes,” said Kirkland. “That's our job, just to get it out to anybody who needs it."
The Georgia Department of Health is distributing more 600 orders, which adds up to 150 pallets of PPE and supplies, including, face masks, gloves, and surgical shields.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.