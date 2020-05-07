Columbus loses $12 million in tourism revenue from pandemic; plans to rebuild

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This week is National Travel and Tourism Week. Although the COVID-19 pandemic may have put a damper on tourism in Columbus this season, there are plans to rebuild what has been lost.
The staff of Visit Columbus estimates the pandemic has cost Columbus a hefty $12 million loss in tourism revenue due to canceled events. But the good news is, nearly 30 percent of that figure has been regained.
Before the pandemic, conventions and tourism brought an economic impact of $364 million to Columbus along with 2.3 million visitors and employing some 4,600 people, according to economic studies provided by Columbus State University’s Butler Center for Business and Economic Research Turner College of Business.
Peter Bowden, president of Visit Columbus, said he and his staff have been hard at work even during COVID-19 trying to build Columbus’ tourism revenue back up.
“The team has been working feverishly with these planners and these clients," Bowden said. “We have been able to re-book almost 30 percent of those now. So, it’s not a total loss. It looks like with people not being able to travel from the leisure perspective, it’s possible we could see a really strong mid or late summer travel season once it’s been determined folks can travel safely.”
Bowden said though things are looking up for Columbus’ tourism industry, he’s playing it safe and choosing to keep conducting operations from behind closed doors for now, meaning you will have to wait a while to enjoy any of the rescheduled events locally.
“I was on a call with the Georgia Department of Economic Development Tuesday of this week and we talked about this," he said. "There are a number of visitors centers on this call, and most of us agree that it’s not going to happen this month. We are probably looking at mid-June.”
Bowden said even though this is a very different travel and tourism week, it’s still a celebration for recognizing all of Columbus’ front line workers.
“This is a different kind of celebration because of the front line workers, the hotels, our attraction partners, and restaurant folks who continue to work. It’s really important to recognize them for doing the line share of work and making Columbus still welcoming,” he said.
