Ga. mom using distance learning during pandemic for her children with disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Parents across the country have taken on the role of teacher while schools are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes parents who have children with disabilities.
Amber Butler has three sons, but one of them has disabilities. Her six-year-old has moderate autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and her nine-year-old has ADHD. She said one of the biggest challenges is finding techniques to keep her kids engaged.
“It’s extremely difficult when you don’t know the certain techniques that they teach your child because with him, certain special needs teachers, they know how to engage with him when a parent might not know exactly what they’re doing, said Butler.
According to leaders at the Autism Learning Center, social interaction is important for people on the autistic spectrum. They said one way for people to help children in their household with autism is by creating opportunities to practice social skills at home.
“We’re encouraging families to try and create that within the home," said Abby Spinello. "You know, maybe have a family meal together. Or you could practice conversations and talking to each other. Maybe playing games and create opportunities where when you are together, you’re taking turns, whether its in a game or in a conversation.”
The Auburn University Center for Autism Research, Treatment, and Training recently posted helpful resources on social media for families of children with special needs. It posted that implementing daily routines can be helpful for kids with disabilities adapting to social distancing.
Butler said practicing patience has helped her during this time.
“Be patient with yourself. Like when you feel like you’re getting aggravated or frustrated not being able to do something or explain it to them, take a step back and remember we’re able to mistakes too. Just lets focus on it together,” said Butler.
