COVID-19 testing now available to all Georgians

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - COVID-19 testing is now available to all Georgians, whether they show symptoms or not, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).
Within the last week, DPH reached its goal of testing 100,000 people in 10 days. On Thursday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said the state has seen a tremendous improvement in testing since the beginning of the pandemic.
More than 60 testing sites are up and running in Georgia. More than 217,000 Georgians have already been tested for the virus.
Individuals who want to be tested for COVID-19 can contact any Georgia public health department to schedule an appointment at a specimen point collection site closest to them.
